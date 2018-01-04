Police warn: Stay off frozen ponds and other bodies of water

Two people are accused of robbing a Mount Vernon, Illinois taxi.
Police have received reports of seven unlocked vehicles broken into on Wallace Lane, West Jefferson, and 32nd Streets.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
With the frozen conditions set to last for several days, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is urging people to stay safe by staying off frozen city ponds or bodies of water.
According to a news release, the company has decided to close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that are "unprofitable."
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.
