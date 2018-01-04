Officials search for suspect in Weakley Co., TN after tools were stolen

Tools from two construction sites in Weakley County, Tennessee were stolen and officials are trying to find who took them.

It happened over the holidays. During the first incident, officers were called to Mellow Lane in Martin about a burglary and theft of property.

Victims told officers that between December 23 and December 26 around 7 a.m. someone entered a property that was under construction. The suspect removed power and hand tools. The victims said when they arrived the carport door was open and the tools were missing.

The stolen property adds up to $3,360.

The second incident was on December 27. Officers responded to Hidden Hill Cove in Martin also in reference to stolen property.

The victim in this incident told police that he and his crew stopped working at the new construction residence around 4 p.m.on December 22. He also said that he left a few tools in the garage of the residence and when they returned several of them had been taken.

The total value of the stolen items is $1,600.

There is a reward offered for information on these cases.

Anyone with any information on who this subject (s) is WILL remain anonymous and contact Martin Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

