MDC reminds hunters to use nontoxic shot

Take care to use nontoxic shot when you're out hunting, some shots can lead shot poisoning in animals.

The Missouri Department of Conservation got word of an injured bald eagle in Mountain View that could not fly but the bird didn't seem to be injured.

The bird died before being caught. Once the eagle was x-rayed, officials found lead pellets in the bird's digestive tract.

Lead shot ingestion is often deadly to waterfowl, doves and scavenging birds like eagles that feed on waterfowl and other wildlife.

On the department's website, there are guidelines available on approved types of nontoxic shot and in what area nontoxic shot is required.

