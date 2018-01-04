Illinois Master Gardener program now accepting applications

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program is now accepting applications through Monday, Jan. 15.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who serve the community by providing educational outreach and gardening support to people of all ages.

Program participants will receive more than 60 hours of in-depth instruction on everything from flowers to insect and disease management. Following training, Master Gardener interns must complete 60 hours of volunteer service through Extension programs.

They may include things like designing and operating local demonstration gardens or answering requests for lawn and garden information.

“Overall, I was very satisfied with the program and the opportunities since to continue both educational and volunteer interests. The course curriculum was stimulating, challenging and very informative,” said Terry Foster of Carbondale, a current Master Gardener that participated in training last year.

The Master Gardener training will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 30 through April 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes will be held on the John A. Logan College campus in the Mees Center. Again, those interested in participating in this program may apply any time before January 15.

Applications may be downloaded from our website or picked up at any of the local Extension offices. The registration fee for this program is $200, which includes a copy of the Illinois Master Gardener manual and the training sessions.

For more details, contact Alicia Kallal in the Jackson County Extension Office 402 Ava Rd, Murphysboro, IL 62966, at 618-687-1727, or by email at agardnr2@illinois.edu. You may also visit our website at: web.extension.illinois.edu/fjprw/jacksonmg/.

The University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please indicate when registering.

