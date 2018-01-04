This week in music: 2008

Let's check out the music scene from ten years ago.

This week in 2008 had Clumsy by Fergie at number five on Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. Clumsy was the fifth single from Fergie's debut album The Dutchess. It sampled the old Little Richard hit The Girl Can't Help It.

At number four was Kiss Kiss by Chris Brown along with T-Pain. The song was Brown's second number one single. Brown's original version of Kiss Kiss had some pretty adult themed lyrics and was rejected by his record company. To get the single released, Brown and T-Pain toned down the lyrics to what they referred to as the PG-13 version.

TImbaland and One Republic were in the number three spot with Apologize. The song ended up peaking at number two but it spent and incredible 25 weeks inside the top ten. That's good enough for it to become one of the biggest hits in chart history. On Billboard's all time Hot 100 chart, Apologize comes in at number 50.

Alicia Keys was at number two with one of her biggest hits. No One spent five weeks at number one. It's also another song which made Billboard's all time Hot 100 chart. No One comes in at number 48.

But in the top spot for this week ten years ago was Low by Flo Rida and T-Pain. It spent ten weeks at number one and 39 weeks on the chart, not dropping out of the Hot 100 until June. And as you probably guessed, it also makes Billboard's all Time Hot 100, coming in at number 26. No surprise here, Low was the number one song of 2008.

