CDC urges people to wash their hands - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CDC urges people to wash their hands

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: CDC, Facebook) (Source: CDC, Facebook)
(KFVS) -

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reminding everyone to wash their hands!

During the winter months sickness is everywhere and so are germs!

The CDC says you can protect your family by washing your hands the right way. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly