2 suspects wanted in IL after burglaries at video gaming establishments

Two men are wanted by the Illinois Gaming Board following several burglaries at video gaming establishments in central Illinois.

The suspects have allegedly burglarized the video gaming redemption devices at truck stops in Monee, Downs, Marion and O’Fallon Illinois.

During the burglaries, one man acts as a look-out and the other breaks into the video gaming terminals and or redemption devices to remove the cash.

Both suspects are white males who were seen driving what appears to be a silver Pontiac Grand Prix (2004 to 2008).

The burglaries occurred at Powhatan Restaurant in Pocahantas, Il, Huck’s Truck Stop #379 in Marion, Il, Downs Travel Mart, Downs, Il, Pilot Travel Center in Monee, Il.

Those with information on the suspects should call the IGB Video Gaming hotline at (855) 494-0237. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.