Electric cooperative fined $20K for safety violations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission has fined an electric distribution cooperative for eight safety violations that it says contributed to the death of a lineman.

A statement from the commission on Wednesday says Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. was assessed the maximum penalty of $2,500 for each violation. It says Jackson Purchase was ordered to pay a total of $20,000 within 30 days.

Lineman Josh Franklin was injured last January after making contact with a live power line he was working on. The 28-year-old died 10 days later in the hospital.

The commission said evidence from the scene indicated that employees assumed the line was not conducting electricity when they began repairs.

Based in Paducah, Jackson Purchase serves about 30,000 customers in six western Kentucky counties.

