Complaint against Kentucky speaker going to bipartisan panel

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

The formal disciplinary charges filed Wednesday against Jeff Hoover include sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and using taxpayer resources to hide the allegations from the public.

In November, Hoover said he would resign as speaker but keep his seat in the legislature. But Tuesday, Hoover said he was only temporarily stepping aside as speaker "until further notice."

Hoover told The Associated Press he believes the complaint is motivated by politics.

But Republican Rep. Phil Moffett, a co-signer of the complaint, said "we have a duty and a responsibility to discipline our members."

