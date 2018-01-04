2 seriously injured when vehicle goes airborne in Stoddard Co., MO

A single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri seriously injured two people Tuesday night.

It happened at 8:28 p.m. on January 3 on Route H just south of ZZ. This was near Otter Slough.

According to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people were in the vehicle headed northbound on the roadway.

The driver was 41-year-old Aaron Rohan of Puxico and the passenger was 36-year-old Darla Shubert also of Puxico.

Officials said the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, went into the air and ended up in a ditch.

Neither of the people in the vehicle was wearing a set belt and both were flown to an area hospital by Air Evac.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

