5 things to know 1/4

First Alert Forecast

It is freezing outside today in the Heartland.

Windchills back below zero this morning. Temperatures will only make it into the 20’s and the feels like numbers will be in the single digits and lower teens for most of the day.

We could see a few flurries overnight or light snow showers but they shouldn’t cause any travel concerns.

The weather team is watching for a wintry mix as precipitation moves in Sunday. Cold air will be in place, so there is definitely something to watch.

Models still show mainly rain.

Making headlines

A massive winter storm brought snow and ice to a large part of the U.S.

Two missing girls were found safe in Colorado after going missing in Texas.

The Amber Alert was canceled for a 5-month-old Missouri baby who was taken in a stolen vehicle.

Schools in the Heartland reacted to the freezing temperatures in regard to student safety.

