City of Morley, MO to shut off water overnight

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MORLEY, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Morley, Missouri will be shutting off water from 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 to  8 a.m. on Jan. 4 due to a water main break.

Then the city will be under a boil water order until further notice, according to the city.

