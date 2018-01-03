City of Morley, MO to shut off water overnight

The City of Morley, Missouri will be shutting off water from 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 due to a water main break.

Then the city will be under a boil water order until further notice, according to the city.

