City of Morley, MO boil water order lifted

MORLEY, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Morley, Missouri is no longer under a boil water order as of Wednesday, January 10.

The city shut off water from 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 to  8 a.m. on Jan. 4 due to a water main break.

