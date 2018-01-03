AMBER ALERT canceled for 5-month-baby - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AMBER ALERT canceled for 5-month-baby

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-month-old baby who was taken in a stolen vehicle.

According to Greene County Sheriff's Office, the baby is found and is safe.

The 2007 black Chevrolet Impala with Missouri plate DC43G with the baby inside was stolen from a Kum & Go gas station at 4996 South State Highway 125 in Rogersville, Missouri.

The baby named Carol Day was last seen wearing a pink and cream onesie with the word "loveable", over the onesie a shirt that says "Grandpa's The Best", covered in a Frozen themed blanket. She is described as a caucasian baby with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 1' tall and 35 pounds.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on US-60.

The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side and the side windows are tinted, but not the back glass.

The Greene County, Missouri Sheriff's Office asks for anyone to call 911 if you see the vehicle or know any information.

