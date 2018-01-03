AMBER ALERT canceled for 5-month-baby

The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side and the side windows are tinted, but not the back glass. (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-month-old baby who was taken in a stolen vehicle.

According to Greene County Sheriff's Office, the baby is found and is safe.

We have found the baby she is safe, more details to follow — GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) January 4, 2018

The 2007 black Chevrolet Impala with Missouri plate DC43G with the baby inside was stolen from a Kum & Go gas station at 4996 South State Highway 125 in Rogersville, Missouri.

The baby named Carol Day was last seen wearing a pink and cream onesie with the word "loveable", over the onesie a shirt that says "Grandpa's The Best", covered in a Frozen themed blanket. She is described as a caucasian baby with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 1' tall and 35 pounds.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on US-60.

Photos (of the actual car) and pictures of the 5 month old baby. This baby was in this car, which was stolen from the Kum & Go at 4996 South State Highway 125, Rogersville MO.

The Greene County, Missouri Sheriff's Office asks for anyone to call 911 if you see the vehicle or know any information.

The vehicle was last seen, on camera, driving west bound on US 60.

