UT Martin's Jackson Center office cold weather hours

(Source: University of Tennessee at Martin)

The UT Martin Jackson Center's administrative offices at the Jackson State Community College main campus will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 due to cold weather.

That's according to the office of media relations.

Spring semester classes begin Jan. 11 at the UT Martin Jackson Center and at all university locations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.