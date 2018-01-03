Harrisburg High School continues musical production despite theft of props

After having their show literally stolen, Harrisburg High School drama students are set to be on their way to the Illinois High School Theater Festival next week.

According to Superintendent Mike Gauch of Harrisburg Unit 3 schools, there was only one Illinois high school south of Springfield that was invited to perform at the Illinois High School Theater Festival and that would be Harrisburg High School.

The festival is a non-competitive celebration of theater at Illinois State University.

It seemed like the curtain would drop early on the eager young performers when the school's band trailer containing all the props for the play they prepared was stolen in late December, according to Gauch.

The performance is scheduled to be a musical based on the stories of Dr. Seuss called, Seussical.

According to Gauch, the school's drama department was asked to perform the entire play, when most schools invited are asked only to prepare smaller segments of plays.

Gauch said the trailer was found by the Polk County Sheriff's Department, however, the props inside were not in it.

Thanks to the students desire to perform, and the support of the local community Gauch said the show will go on.

"We actually started yesterday with rebuilding the set," Gauch said, "SIC college had some extra materials and allowed us to use their facility. We had dozens of parents and volunteers out there helping build and paint the set to get this done before next week so we can get them up to theater fest"

After hours of labor rebuilding their stage on top of practicing for the event, Harrisburg students will be performing at the Illinois High School Theater Festival on January 11.

