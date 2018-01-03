Cape Girardeau firefighters train for ice rescues

As bodies of water are starting to freeze over, some think they are safe to walk on. But officials say the water around our area isn't completely frozen over, and the risk of falling in is high.

That's why firefighters in Cape Girardeau were training for just that.

Officials say ponds don't freeze over in an even layer, so if some spots are thick and you think they could be safe to be on it's not guaranteed the whole things is.

So, if you find yourself on thin ice, Captain Jeff Crites offers these tips:

Remain as calm as possible, that's the most important thing you can do.

Push your self up on the ice and then roll forward don't try to climb out

Put your knees out and roll away from the hole then get off the ice as soon as possible

