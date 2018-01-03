GOP leaders sending mixed messages on pension bill

Two people are accused of robbing a Mount Vernon, Illinois taxi.
Police have received reports of seven unlocked vehicles broken into on Wallace Lane, West Jefferson, and 32nd Streets.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
With the frozen conditions set to last for several days, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is urging people to stay safe by staying off frozen city ponds or bodies of water.
According to a news release, the company has decided to close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that are "unprofitable."
