Bears interview Fangio for coaching job

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2018 Cardinals Caravan.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The Chicago Bears say they have interviewed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their head coaching job.
