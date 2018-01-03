Explore SIU classes through community listener's program

If you’ve ever wanted to expand your knowledge but weren’t necessarily up for the challenge of taking a college class for credit, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Community Listener’s Program may be just the thing for you.

The program allows people the chance to participate in a classroom learning experience at a nominal cost without course credit or grades.

The university’s Conference and Scheduling Services offers the program to anyone not currently enrolled in a university-level course at SIU.

The registration fee is $50. Participants can sit in on classes without having to worry about grades or credit as part of SIU’s commitment to lifelong learning and community service.

The program also offers prospective students the opportunity to check out various classes and majors and decide if they wish to pursue a particular area of study.

In order to join a class, community listeners must obtain permission from the faculty member teaching a class. There are a few limitations. For example, if a class is already full, community listeners can’t join.

The program runs January 16 through May 15, 2018, and registration is now open.

To participate in the program, bring the completed Community Listener’s approval form and $50 fee in person to the Conference and Scheduling Services office, located on the south end of the second floor of the Student Center. The deadline is January 20, 2018.

Online and telephone registration are not available for this program.

or more information, contact Conference and Scheduling Services at (618) 536-7751.

