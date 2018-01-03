Invest in Kids scholarship program gets $36M in pledges

Illinois’ new Invest in Kids scholarship program has received more than $36 million in pledged contributions on Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The program gives low-to middle-income students the opportunity to attend non-public schools that best meet their educational goals.

“When we unleash the power of private-sector investment incentives like Invest in Kids, great things are possible,” Rauner said. “Within its first hour of going live, more than one-third of all Invest in Kids contributions have been allocated for the 2018 tax year. This outpouring of generosity is truly a testament to the many Illinoisans who believe in offering students and their families a choice in their education.”

Taxpayers wishing to contribute to Invest in Kids may apply online through MyTax Illinois, the Illinois Department of Revenue’s free online account management program.

