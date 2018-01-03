Nacho fries! Thanks, Taco Bell.

Fried potatoes and cheese. What more could you ask for?

The rumors are true: Taco Bell is rolling out Nacho Fries.

The "crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese" will be available starting January 25.

AND! You won't break the bank if you decide to give them a try. They'll be served up at the low, low price of $1.

