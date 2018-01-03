Southeast English professor to be honored with 2017 PRIDE Award

A professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University will be honored with the 2017 PRIDE Award.

According to the university, Dr. Debrah Raschke will receive the award during the University’s Faculty Development Day at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 11 in the University Center Ballroom.

Raschke has been employed with the university for 20 years.

“I am honored beyond measure to receive the 2017 PRIDE Award,” Raschke said. “I am thankful for this extraordinary privilege, and for those who supported my nomination. I am grateful to the University for the opportunity to fulfill my life’s work, the passion for life-long learning and a passion for sharing that learning. I am truly humbled by this honor.”

Dr. Raschke is being honored for exemplifying the teacher/scholar model. She was selected for the PRIDE Award by the Council of Deans after nominations from each of the University’s colleges and schools.

“Dr. Raschke’s extraordinary work as a teacher and scholar, particularly her focus on the success of students, distinguishes her among many faculty colleagues with strong records in these areas,” said Dr. Karl Kunkel, Southeast provost. “I am proud to work with faculty as dedicated as Dr. Raschke and believe she certainly deserves the prestigious PRIDE award as an outstanding faculty member in the 2017 academic year. She joins a long line of outstanding annual recipients of this award spanning more than 20 years at Southeast Missouri State.”

This is the 21st year Southeast has presented the PRIDE Award.

