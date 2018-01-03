Paducah man arrested after hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

A Paducah man faces several charges after police say he hit a woman in a parking lot and tried to leave the scene.

According to Graves County Deputy Dale Mason, it happened in the parking lot of Pilgrim's Pride in Hickory, Kentucky at 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Witnesses said a 62-year-old woman from Mayfield was hit from behind.

The driver, Tony Proctor, 54, tried to leave the lot and a security guard at the plant tried to stop him and was nearly hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what investigators call non-life threatening injuries.

Proctor was arrested on charges of assault 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence or drugs (2nd offense), leaving the scene of an accident, and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.

