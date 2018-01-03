Nearly a billion dollars up for grabs in 2 jackpots - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nearly a billion dollars up for grabs in 2 jackpots

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) -

Rolling in the new year, the Powerball drawing on Jan. 3 has a grand prize of $460 million and Friday's (Jan. 5) Mega Millions is up to $418 million.

It's the first time both jackpots have been more than $400 million at the same time in the United States.

That's almost one billion dollars at stake!

According to the Illinois Lottery, the Powerball is the seventh largest jackpot ever and the 10th largest U.S. Lottery jackpot.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

  • Current jackpot at $460 million; cash option of $291 million
  • Jackpots start at $40 million
  • Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
  • Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

  • Current jackpot is $418 million; cash option of $261 million
  • Jackpots start at $40 million
  • Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350
  • Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly