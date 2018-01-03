Nearly a billion dollars up for grabs in 2 jackpots

Rolling in the new year, the Powerball drawing on Jan. 3 has a grand prize of $460 million and Friday's (Jan. 5) Mega Millions is up to $418 million.

It's the first time both jackpots have been more than $400 million at the same time in the United States.

That's almost one billion dollars at stake!

According to the Illinois Lottery, the Powerball is the seventh largest jackpot ever and the 10th largest U.S. Lottery jackpot.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $460 million; cash option of $291 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $418 million; cash option of $261 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Do you have your #Powerball ticket or #MegaMillions ticket? These are some BIG jackpots! It only takes one ticket to win. pic.twitter.com/fLUwbxZQK8 — MO Lottery (@MissouriLottery) January 3, 2018

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.