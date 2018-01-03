Semi driver charged with reckless homicide after KY crash

Investigators said a man is facing a homicide charge after a deadly crash over the weekend in western Kentucky.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 29 the Fulton and Obion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Highway 239 at State Line Road.

Crash investigators determined a semi-truck headed northbound on Hwy. 21 in Tennessee failed to stop at the intersection at State Line Road.

The driver of the other vehicle, Randell D. Pope of Union City, Tenn. died from injuries received in the crash on Monday, Jan. 2.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Dudarev Petrovich, the driver of the semi, was cited at the scene for disregarding a stop sign and not having registration plates.

An arrest warrant was issued on Petrovich for reckless homicide. He was arrested on Jan. 2 in Obion County. He was taken to the detention center for extradition.

The Fulton County Sheriffs was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Rescue Squad/Cayce Fire Department/Kentucky Tennessee Ambulance Service and the Obion County Rescue Squad.

