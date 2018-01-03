1/3/18 - New Year's Resolutions

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

It’s that time of year again. You know the time of year we make resolutions. Last year I told you I was adopting a new year’s theme instead of setting a resolution. That theme was, “have more fun.” So how did I do? Well I wrote down 10 things I thought would be more fun in 2017 and I got six accomplished. Not bad for a guy who works too much. Hopefully you did better than I did.

We have a few success stories right here at KFVS12. Brian Alworth got Todd Richards started in Pickleball and he is now closing in on 200 days in a row at the gym.

Kathy Sweeney, with a push from her daughter, Maddie, started Crossfit and recently finished second at a St. Louis Crossfit competition.

And our Creative Services Director, Chuck Voss, start biking with a friend and is now peddling more than 225 miles a month.

All these successes started with the concept of doing something fun. But the secret to their success is they did it with a friend or buddy. So this year, approach your resolution in a new way. I challenge you to include a family member or friend. They will make it more fun and help you become successful in 2018. A little support and accountability from a friend can go a long way!

I'm Scott Thomas and that's our ViewPoint

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page