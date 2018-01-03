Alleged poachers busted in Bollinger County, MO

Investigators seized all or part of 7 separate illegal deer. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)

Two men are behind bars and a third is wanted after the execution of a search warrant in Bollinger County, Missouri.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a home on Bollinger County Road 834 on Saturday, December 23 as part of an illegal narcotics and firearms possession investigation.

A Conservation Agent from the Missouri Department of Conservation was asked to respond to the home as well because investigators believed illegal wildlife would also be present in the home.

Investigators seized all or part of seven separate illegal deer. That included three sets of antlers.

The homeowner, Michael Long was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia for what investigators found during the search warrant. He also faces felony charges of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm after an unrelated incident earlier in the month.

Two others in the home, Michael and Andrew Buesking also face charges. Michael Buesking was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Buesking is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael Long and Michael Buesking were both cited for the illegal deer.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, one whole deer and parts of several deer seized as evidence were donated to needy families in the Marble Hill area.

