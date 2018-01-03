Man behind bars after admitting to throwing child in Butler Co., MO

A man is behind bars after he admitted to abusing a child in Butler County, Missouri.

Employees of the Butler County Ambulance Service were called to the 800 block of Hart St. for a 6-year-old child who had fallen on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

E.M.S. personnel noticed the injuries did not match the explanation given on the scene.

The child was transported to an area medical center and treated for a brain bleed, collapsed lung, broken ribs and bruising all over the body.

Poplar Bluff Police Detectives made contact with the child’s mother, 25-year-old old Shakima Eure and her live-in boyfriend 27-year-old Damien Gaylor.

Gaylor admitted to throwing the child causing her to land on the corner of a couch and pushing her down causing her to strike her head against a stove.

The child then became unconscious but Gaylor did not help her until Eure returned home about 2 hours later.

The child was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and her status is unknown at this time.

Gaylor was arrested for Abuse of a Child and lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.

“This person is someone that is nothing but pure evil. He needs to be held fully accountable for his despicable actions on an innocent child and hopefully will never see the light of day again,” - Poplar Bluff Chief Danny Whiteley

