Mayfield, KY man in jail after allegedly stealing doorbell

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Peter Sitchanoff (Source: Graves County Jail) Peter Sitchanoff (Source: Graves County Jail)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is in jail after police said he stole a doorbell.

According to officers with the Mayfield Police Department, 27-year-old Peter Sitchanoff was seen stealing the doorbell from a wall outlet in a video.

Police watched the video on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 12:45 p.m.

The doorbell was on a wall outlet at the Mayfield/Graves County Need Line.

Police contacted him at his residence and he showed the stolen doorbell to officers.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Graves County Jail. Sitchanoff was charged with receiving stolen property.

