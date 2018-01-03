Dyersburg police find homeless man in bathroom of damaged business

Police in Dyersburg found a man hiding in the bathroom of a damaged business on Saturday, December 3.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. when Dyersburg Police officers responded to an alarm call at the Bus Stop located at 304 West Court Street.

When they arrived, officers found a glass door to the business had been damaged. An employee was called to the scene to assist officers in checking the business.

Officers searched the building and found a man hiding in the restroom. The man was detained and found to have a sizeable amount of cash on his person that belonged to the Bus Stop.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Rickey Eugene Singleton. Singleton is currently homeless.

He was also found to have illegal narcotics while being searched by officers at the scene.

Singleton was transported to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center and held on charges of burglary, felony vandalism and possession of marijuana.

He will appear in Dyersburg City Court on January 2, at 4 p.m.

