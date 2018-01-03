First Alert: another blast of cold air on the horizon

Another cold Wednesday for the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says a few areas will see a few snowflakes this morning, but it won't last too long.

Don't forget a coat today, temps are in the low teens and a southwest breeze will make for low wind chills at the bus stop.

Southwesterly winds will shift to northwesterly winds by the afternoon and drag in much colder air again by daybreak on Thursday. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wind chills will be back below zero by Thursday morning. Precipitation chances move back in Sunday.

At the start, there could be some light freezing rain or sleet before the rain takes over through the afternoon.

