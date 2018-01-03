This week in music: 2015

Let's turn back the clock and check out some popular tunes from the first week of January three years ago.

The year was 2015 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Meghan Trainor at number five with Lips Are Movin'. The bubblegum pop song features half-sung and half-rapped vocals. You may remember the video which featured a "lips" theme. Trainor had lip-shaped earrings, lip-shaped sunglasses and is seen reclining on a lip-shaped sofa.

British singer Ed Sheeran was holding down the number four spot. Thinking Out Loud would go on to be named Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

At number three was Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with Uptown Funk! The song spent 14 weeks at number one. As of this past December, Uptown Funk had 2.8 billion views on YouTube, making it the sixth most viewed video of all time.

Irish musician Hozier was at number two with Take Me To Church. It was Hozier's debut single which he wrote in the attic of his parent's home in Ireland. The song's lyrics deal with Hosier's frustration with the Roman Catholic Church and its stance on homosexuality.

In the top spot for this week three years ago was Taylor Swift with Blank Space. It was Swift's third number one single and spent seven weeks at the top of the Hot 100. When Blank Space hit number one, it knocked her hit Shake It Off out of the top spot. How rare was that? In 56 years of chart history, it was the first time a female artist ever succeeded herself at the top spot.

