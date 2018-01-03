5 things to know 1/3

Good morning, today is Wednesday, January 3.

First Alert Forecast

It's another cold day for the Heartland. Some areas could see a few flurries this morning, though temps are warmer.

There is a windchill factor that will make it feel like single digits for everyone. A few of our southern areas could top out above freezing. The rest of us will not.

Another blast of cold air will move in this evening and overnight. Windchill will be back below zero by daybreak.

The best precipitation chances start Sunday. We could see some freezing rain and/or sleet before the rain starts.

Making Headlines

A deadly crash Tuesday night in Franklin County, Illinois killed one man after he was ejected from the vehicle.

An early morning trailer fire in Cape Girardeau County left a family of five without a home Wednesday morning.

Paducah, Kentucky schools are closed due to a number of heating units in multiple buildings that are not working.

Missouri's 2018 legislative session begins today.

