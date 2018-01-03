IL man ejected from vehicle, killed in Franklin Co. crash

A crash involving one vehicle in Franklin County, Illinois left one person dead Tuesday night on January 2.

It happened on IL Route 184, just south of IL Route 14 around 10:30 p.m.

According to officials with the Illinois State Police, a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser was driven by 42-year-old Ricky Knight of Sessner, Il.

Officials said the vehicle was headed north on the roadway.

The vehicle left the road while on a curve, struck a culvert then overturned. Knight was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital in Du Quoin where he was pronounced dead.

Officials cite the cause of the crash as failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.