Trailer fire leaves home a total loss for family in Cape Girardeau County

An early morning fire left one family without a home on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Gordonville fire crews on the scene said the fire started at a trailer on the 300 block of Estate Drive around 1 a.m.

The home is a total loss.

Inside the trailer was a family of five. They were able to get out safely but did not have insurance.

The fire was visible when crews arrived.

They got water from the Notre Dame school across the highway to help put out the flames.

Crews said the cold was not a factor in fighting the fire.

At least five departments responded to the incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.