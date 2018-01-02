Carter County, MO home a total loss after fire

A home is a total loss after a fire in Carter County, Missouri on Jan. 2.

It happened in the evening hours at a residence off of Hwy. H, about a quarter mile from Highway 21.

According to Fire Chief Curt Majors, the home had three people living in it.

No one was injured and no cause of the fire has been determined.

Majors said it is likely there won’t be a cause due to the extent of the damage.

Garwood and Elsinore Fire Departments helped put out the blaze.

There were no equipment issues due to the cold weather, according to the chief.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.