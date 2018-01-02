Keeping your car running in frigid temps

The cold weather is affecting us all. And, for some of us, even our cars are having trouble warming up.

John Sneed with Plaza Tire said the best way to keep your car in good running order is to get regular maintenance checks.

He suggested getting your fluids and tire pressure checked regularly.

He said the common issues they see around this time of year is low tire pressure and battery's dying.

According to AAA, at 32 degrees Fahrenheit a car's battery loses almost 35 percent of its strength, and at 0 it loses about 60 percent.

AAA gives these warning signs your battery may be a risk for a breakdown:

Grinding or click when you turn the ignition

Your vehicle cranks slowly when attempting to start

Your headlights dimming

And if your battery is more than 3 years old, AAA suggests checking your batteries charge this winter.

