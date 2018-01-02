Crews respond to apartment fire in Carbondale, IL

Multiple crews responded to an apartment fire in Carbondale, Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The fire happened at the West Hill Circle apartment complex located at 500 North Westridge Drive.

Carbondale, Carterville and Murphysboro fire crews all battled the blaze.

The property manager tells Heartland News no one was injured in the fire.

It's not known the extent of the damage to the structure or what caused the fire.

Carbondale Fire Chief Ted Lomax said the fire started on the first floor and moved into the attic.

