Judge refuses to order school to suspend transgender policy

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge in Chicago won't force a suburban school district to suspend a policy that enables transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

Judge Jorge Alonso's refusal late Friday to impose a preliminary injunction is a legal blow for more than 50 families who sued in 2016 in hopes of getting the Township High School District 211 in Palatine, just northwest of Chicago, to end the policy for good.

Alonso says in a 15-page opinion that laws prohibiting discrimination by sex do not apply only to those who fall into conventional male-female categories. The ruling doesn't technically mean the families have lost the civil case. But it strongly suggests the judge doesn't believe the claim at the heart of the lawsuit has merit.

A lead attorney for the families, Gary McCaleb, said Tuesday the plaintiffs are likely to appeal the ruling.

