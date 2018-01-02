Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings during their Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

"Substance-impaired driving is more than a reckless choice by a few individuals," said Chief Sammy Stone. "Each year, substance-impaired driving costs the lives of thousands on America's highways. Last year, there 233 fatalities and 700 serious injuries that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. The equated to one substance-impaired driver fatality every one and a half days, and one serious injury every half day."

During the 2016-17 Holiday DWI period, there were 44 fatalities and 193 serious injuries. Seven fatalities and fourteen serious injuries involved impaired drivers.

