Hope International expands services in bitter cold

A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures.

Hope International's mission is to provide resources to people in a crisis.

With dangerously cold temperatures over the next few days, the organization is handing out free coats, space heaters, a place to get out of the cold along with a hot meal or coffee.

"In the last couple months we've given away probably about 40 heaters and that's to people who are legitimately in need," store manager Kristin Stevens said. "Just today we gave a heater to man and he's living in a shed and he has his bed really wrapped up and he's going without any heat whatsoever, living in a shed with no heat and we were able to give him some soup today, along with heaters."

The services are open to anyone from January 2 through January 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday January 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"I mean, the temps are so low right now, dangerously low and we don't want anybody to have to worry about a hot meal or if they're going to have heat and the only way we are able to this stuff is through the donations through the community," Stevens said.

If you wish to donate, items will be excepted during normal business hours at Hope International located at 1708 St. Francis Street, Kennett, Mo.

