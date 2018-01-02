Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

All Faculty and staff should report at their normal times.



According to the school, a number of heating units in multiple buildings aren't working. With the extreme cold, portions of all buildings except Paducah Middle are unheated.

The parts needed to repair the units have been ordered, and the units will be repaired as quickly as possible.



School is expected to be in session Thursday, January 4.

CLOSED/DELAYED ON JAN. 3, 2018 - UPDATED TUESDAY, JAN 2 AT 8:20 PM

Ashley Grade School Dist. 15: Water main break

Marquand-Zion R-VI: Closed Through Friday

Meadow Heights R-II: Delayed 2 hours

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.