Photo: Watertower covered in ice

A frozen water pump gauge is the cause of an icy water tower in New Madrid County, Missouri.

That is according to Sam Faulkner who is in charge of Kewanee Water District, part of the New Madrid Co. Water District.

Faulkner said he’s doing the best he can to keep an eye on it but he doesn’t know when to turn it off until overflows. And then he has to make sure to turn it back on so they don’t run out of water.

He said the county is working with him to get him some help. They’re trying to get the gauge fixed.

