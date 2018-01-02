Winter weather safety a priority for Cape Schools

Cape Schools Supt. Dr. Neil Glass is asking parents and guardians to be winter aware and to update your contact information this winter.

Dr. Glass said when it comes to inclement weather, everyone’s health and well-being are at the center of his decisions.

Here is the full statement by Dr. Glass:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

Winter is upon us and, as we all live in Missouri, we understand how unpredictable winter weather can be. As Superintendent, a top priority of mine is the safety of our students, staff, and families. And when it comes to inclement weather, everyone’s health and well-being are at the center of my decisions.



Please make sure we have your correct contact information to receive the latest up to date information. You can update your contact information through the parent portal at https://goo.gl/yGJJJw.



Further, please make sure your student is dressed for the cold weather with the proper attire. The safety of our students is the most important thing when dealing with bad weather. During these extreme cold weather days, we are doing our best to make sure our buses operate effectively as well. However, with all best laid out plans, sometimes extenuating circumstances arise. We will do our absolute best to make sure bus routes run on time to lower the amount of exposure that students are at the bus stops out in the elements. Thank you for your understanding.

