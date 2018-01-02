1 injured after semi crashes into SUV on I-57

Illinois State Police said one person was injured after a semi-truck crashed into the back of an SUV on Jan. 2.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on I-57 at mile marker 38 in Union County, Illinois.

According to the crash investigators, the SUV was on the right shoulder and entered the right southbound driving lane into the path of the semi.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

