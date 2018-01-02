Frozen biscuits recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!

T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen biscuits because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, they were distributed to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

While the biscuits were not ready-to-eat and may be safe to eat if baked properly, there is still a risk that if mishandled or not baked correctly, consumers could get sick.

All 'best by' dates of the following products are included in the recall:

If you have these biscuits in your freezer, they should be thrown away or returned to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

