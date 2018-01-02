Crews respond to fire at Calvert City, KY McDonald's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to fire at Calvert City, KY McDonald's

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Zach Thomas, Facebook) (Source: Zach Thomas, Facebook)
(Source: Christina Collier, Facebook) (Source: Christina Collier, Facebook)
CALVERT CITY, KY (KFVS) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire at McDonald's in Calvert City, Kentucky.

Firefighters responded to the business on Kennedy Avenue just of U.S. 62 during the lunch rush hour.

No word yet on how the fire started.

There are no reports of injuries.

