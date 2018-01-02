Chiefs make roster moves ahead of playoff game vs Titans

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
The Chiefs put wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas and running back Akeem Hunt on injured reserve and added wide receiver Marcus Kemp and running back C.J. Spiller to the roster on Tuesday.
