Man wanted by law enforcement in IL & KY turns himself in

A man wanted by the Union County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has turned himself in according to Detective Bart Hileman.

Colin Underwood was accused of deceptive practice.

According to the sheriff's office, Colin Shane Underwood, 39, (also known as Colin Keller, Colin Holderfield and Shane Keller) was also wanted in McCracken County, Kentucky on other criminal charges.

He was last known to be in the Dongola, Illinois area of Union County.

